St. Matthew’s House prepare Easter meals for those in need

By Hope Salman
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvXUE_0fCMHS1j00

NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House staff spent all morning preparing Easter meals for those in need. They said most of the people working on Easter Sunday were once on the receiving end.

“I was on drugs. I don’t remember half of what Easter was about because I was so high,” said Alexander.

He is in a recovery program with the organization and is three months away from completing his program.

Alexander joined St. Matthew’s House volunteers to serve 400 meals and help give back to the community. They said they hope it makes a difference for someone else.

“Every holiday we put on this meal and that adds up to 500,000 every year that we serve to all of our campuses and the public,” said Steve Brooder, Chief Executive Officer of St. Matthew’s House.

Easter meals were given out from noon until 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday in Naples.

