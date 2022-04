Emir Encalada asked to be on the mound Thursday against Eagle Pass. The Alexander pitcher had the Bulldogs' previous 15-1 loss to the Eagles earlier this season ingrained in his mind. And the senior delivered big time. There's no denying Encalada's talent. He throws an 88-mph fastball, which ranks in the top 20% in Texas. He has signed with Texas A&M International to play collegiately. However, consistency issues have plagued him this season. Alexander's pitching staff expected Encalada to be one of, if not the top pitcher in Laredo this year. Sometimes he has met those expectations. Then...

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO