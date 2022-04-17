ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

StormTracker2 Alert Day Tuesday

By Eric Gage
WKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Clear. Chilly. Low 27. Tomorrow Morning: Fog possible. Partly cloudy. Low 30s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 53. Tomorrow Evening: Rain/Snow starting. Mid 40s. Happy Easter! Occasional flurries and cloudy skies this evening clear up...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

