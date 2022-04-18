Honor flights to resume in May

(Sioux City, IA) — Honor flights for local military veterans to fly to Washington D-C to visit the memorials honoring their service and sacrifice will begin again next month. All expenses are paid for those veterans through donations, and the Sioux City Musketeers hockey team has given the organization 85-thousand-700 dollars to sponsor the next 84 World War Two, Korean and Vietnam veterans making the flight to the nation’s capital. Vietnam veteran Richard Storm of Sioux City flew on the last honor flight back in October. He says he told his children and grandchildren that “this is the welcome back we never got.”