Decked out in pastels from floor to ceiling (except for the Kelly green staircase), Lindsey Isla’s bathroom was the last room in the London flat she shares with her fiancé to undergo an upgrade. “It was a total family affair,” she says. “My brother made the shelf for the sink, and my partner helped me tile the whole room.” Now she is just happy her showers are no longer limited to the gym locker rooms—the two-bedroom home only has the one bathroom, which was out of commission for the six-week remodel. Ahead, see how Isla DIYed the dated space, starting with a deep green grout.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO