ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Downpours boost Ivory Coast cocoa mid-crop, farmers say

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

ABIDJAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions last week will improve the size and quality of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

The world’s top cocoa producer is in the midst of a rainy season that runs from April to mid-November, when downpours are abundant and heavy.

But the month of April was hotter and drier than usual this year, raising concern about the mid-crop yields.

Many farmers said downpours that intensified over the past week would increase the quality of small- and average-sized cocoa pods due to be harvested over the next three months.

“If the rain continues there will be a lot of cocoa and quality will improve,” said N’Guettia Francois, who farms near the central region of Bongouanou, where 50 millimetres (mm) fell last week, 26.6 mm above the five-year average.

Similar observations were made in the central region of Yamoussoukro and in the centre-western region of Daloa, where rains were also above average.

In the western region of Soubre, farmers said harvesting would begin next week as many pods were ripening on trees. They expected to sell plenty of dried beans from June and July onwards.

“From next week there will be a lot of picking in the bush,” said Gbale Kodia, who farms near Soubre, where 31.2 mm fell last week, 9.2 mm above the five-year average.

Farmers made similar comments in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were also above average.

Most farmers said the mid-crop would be stronger than last year’s from August to September if downpours continued, as many flowers and cherelles were blooming on tress.

Weekly average temperatures ranged between 27.3 and 30.9 degrees Celsius. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly, Editing by Sofia Christensen and Edmund Blair)

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

Pruning Tomato Plants: 6 Mistakes Most First-Time Growers Make

Tomatoes are America’s favorite garden “vegetable” to grow. Botanically a fruit, the tomato was classified as a vegetable by the U.S. tariff law of 1887 because it’s served with dinner, not as dessert. Today, there are more than 10,000 varieties in many shapes, sizes, and colors....
GARDENING
BBC

Soil sampling scheme aims to improve farm yields

With hundreds of lambs born this season, Philip Acheson is a busy farmer. "There's a lot of mouths to feed, so the more grass we can grow, the less meal we have to feed." How well that grass grows depends on the soil, and the Achesons have been using this soil for a century on their family farm near Banbridge.
AGRICULTURE
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Coast#Cocoa Beans#Crop Yields#Flowers#Abidjan#Yamoussoukro
Reuters

Oil dips on demand concerns after IMF cuts growth outlook

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Tuesday on demand concerns after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reduced its economic growth forecasts and warned of higher inflation. Brent crude was down $3.94, or 3.4%, to $109.22 a barrel at 1338 GMT, having risen more than...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

South Africa says Durban port functional after flood devastation

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's major port of Durban, where operations were disrupted by severe flooding last week, is now functional and a backlog of thousands of containers will be cleared within five to six days, the public enterprises minister said on Tuesday. The floods caused extensive damage...
AFRICA
Gin Lee

Planting pomegranate seeds from pomegranate fruit

Cutting a pomegranate/ planting pomagrante seeds/Gin Lee. Pomegranates are one of the easiest and hardiest seeds to germinate. Today, I will be showing you the steps on how to germinate pomegranate seeds from pomegranate fruit.
Phys.org

Effects of shrub encroachment on land surface temperature in temperate semi-arid areas of the Northern Hemisphere

Grassland ecosystems are being invaded by shrubs around the world, especially in temperate semi-arid regions of the Northern Hemisphere, under the influences of climate change and human activities. Shrub encroachment can affect not only the properties of grassland ecosystem, but also the regional or global climate. Recently, a research team...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Scientists find evidence for biggest earthquake in human history

Archaeologists have found evidence of the largest known earthquake in human history — a terrifying magnitude-9.5 megaquake that caused a 5,000-mile-long (8,000 kilometers) tsunami and prompted human populations to abandon nearby coastlines for 1,000 years, a new study finds. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

405K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy