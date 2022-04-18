ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

AIPT Movies Podcast episode 31: ‘Windfall’

By Alex Harris
 1 day ago
In this week’s episode of the AIPT Movies podcast, Alex, Tim, and Matt discuss the simple but effective Netflix crime thriller, Windfall! Does the movie deliver on the Hitchcockian vibe of the opening credits? Do the small cast and singular location limit the drama or add to it? Listen now to...

