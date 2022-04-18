ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

April 16 Is National Healthcare Decisions Day

By WGEL
wgel.com
 1 day ago

Each year in mid-April families are encouraged to have the often-difficult conversation with loved ones about health care decision-making. Putting your wishes in writing is one of the most important things you can do to ensure you remain in control of health care decisions, yet...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
FingerLakes1.com

Americans may struggle as emergency SNAP benefits end- these bills could help

Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Americans#Hshs Illinois
beckershospitalreview.com

US hospitals with the highest share of Medicare Advantage patients

Becker's determined which U.S. hospitals have the highest share of their patients covered under Medicare Advantage plans. The 2019 data released April 5 is from the coverage, cost and value team at the National Academy for State Health Policy in collaboration with Houston-based Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. The dataset covers over 4,600 hospitals nationwide, though Medicare Advantage data was not available or was incomplete for about 700 hospitals.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Biden administration extends COVID public health emergency for 90 days

America's public health emergency plan for COVID-19 will continue for at least another 90 days, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Pushing the deadline to mid-July means that vulnerable Americans will keep getting the health care benefits the program offers. The emergency plan has been in effect for over two years,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Ironton Tribune

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Striking workers’ health insurance must be protected

In our country, workers have rights. Corporations shouldn’t be able to take away the health care workers earned just because workers stand up for themselves and exercise those rights. It’s why I introduced the Striking Workers Healthcare Protection Act, to require employers to continue providing health insurance to workers...
U.S. POLITICS
Times-News

Celebrate National Doctors' Day

In recognition of National Doctors’ Day, March 30, a day set aside to recognize and celebrate the ways in which doctors care for and heal patients, save lives, and tirelessly work to pursue advances in medicine that keep us healthier for longer, I would like to offer my appreciation to the invaluable team of medical providers at Pardee UNC Health Care.  I am privileged to know and serve each of the medical staff at Pardee UNC Health...
HEALTH
WLWT 5

CDC mask mandate for travelers no longer in effect following judge's ruling

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic. The mandate, recently extended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
FLORIDA STATE
MyChesCo

Physician Partners of America to Pay $24.5 Million to Settle Allegations of Unnecessary Testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Physician Partners of America LLC (PPOA), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, its founder, Rodolfo Gari, and its former chief medical officer, Dr. Abraham Rivera, have agreed to pay $24.5 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing federal healthcare programs for unnecessary medical testing and services, paying unlawful remuneration to its physician employees and making a false statement in connection with a loan obtained through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Certain PPOA affiliated entities are jointly and severally liable for the settlement amount, including the Florida Pain Relief Group, the Texas Pain Relief Group, Physician Partners of America CRNA Holdings LLC, Medical Tox Labs LLC and Medical DNA Labs LLC.
TAMPA, FL
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Vet Writes Fake Prescriptions, Takes Dog Medication Herself

- Kristi Michelle Schreiber after taking dog meds and seeing the nearest squirrel, probably. Schreiber is a 42-year-old veterinarian in Dubuque, Iowa, who wrote prescriptions for non-existent dogs in order to obtain the controlled substance Tramadol. As reported by KWWL today, she was "convicted of one count of acquiring a...
DUBUQUE, IA
WCBD Count on 2

Flu cases are increasing nationally, including in South Carolina

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Flu cases are increasing nationally, including in South Carolina. As of April 9, there were 483 cases reported, a spike in cases from the week prior. Conway Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson said they haven’t noticed a spike, and it’s been a pretty normal flu season for them. […]
CONWAY, SC
Reuters

U.S. renews COVID-19 public health emergency

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday renewed the COVID-19 public health emergency, allowing millions of Americans to keep getting free tests, vaccines and treatments for at least three more months. The public health emergency was initially declared in January 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began. It...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy