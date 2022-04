George Hill has been one of the Bucks guards to supply offense when Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t have the ball in his hands. In the four previous meetings with the Bulls, Hill has been ineffective. His best scoring outing was five points in the most recent meeting between the two teams. In general, Hill has been a distributor with the ability to hit from three when left open. He has also been a solid defender at the point. Most importantly, Hill has been a veteran voice on the floor and in the locker room. On Sunday, he will only be able to give guidance from the bench.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO