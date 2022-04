LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison this week for killing his girlfriend in 2018 and setting her body on fire. According to the Northwest Indiana Times, a Lake County judge ordered Hugh Scott to spend 103 1/2 years in prison. Scott reportedly hit Davita Ward and knocked her out, and then poured gasoline over her body and car and set it on fire in a wooded area. Ward reportedly woke up while the car was ablaze, which caused Scott to shoot her in the head. In the process, his pants reportedly caught fire and he burned his legs.

