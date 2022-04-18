Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect is in custody after a Monday morning SWAT standoff at a southeast Austin apartment complex.

At 8:40 a.m., the Austin Police Department tweeted an update about the situation at the Cortland Bluff Springs apartment complex. In a media briefing before the suspect was arrested, APD said the suspect was “known to APD” and that the suspect had “several active warrants for violent offenses.”

Austin police officers and a SWAT team are in southeast Austin on Monday trying to convince a man to come out of an apartment after a dispute with a roommate. (KXAN photo)

The Austin Police Department first tweeted at 5:51 a.m. about the incident at the complex, located at 7330 Bluff Springs Road. That’s near Tranquilo Trail, east of Interstate 35 and south of East William Cannon Drive.

APD thought the suspect either had a firearm on them or had access to one.

There was also a “third party” inside the apartment, but APD didn’t believe that person is in danger. APD said it evacuated adjacent apartments to the one the suspect is in.

APD said the incident began as an argument between roommates that “got violent” and the suspect refuses to leave the apartment. APD said it received the call at 2:53 a.m.

APD asks that everyone avoid the area while police are still there.

