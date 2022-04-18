Baseball Comets Fall To South Central

In District 25-6A, Cedar Ridge edged Vandegrift 6-5 to move into a tie with the Vipers for third place in district. Kayla Olson, Tyra Thompson and Sierra Winner had two hits each for the Raiders as pitcher Caitlin Benningfield struck out four. Round Rock blanked McNeil 15-0 in three innings as Maleigha Dalcour pitched the run-rule shortened game while Ava Young drove in four runs. Maddy Azua’s first inning home run set the tempo for the victorious Dragons. Round Rock travels to Vista Ridge Tuesday night in a contest of district leaders. Vista Ridge’s Brooke Wells hit a second-inning grand slam and pitched an 11-strikeout, complete game as Vista Ridge defeated Westwood 6-1 on senior night.

HAYS, TX ・ 40 MINUTES AGO