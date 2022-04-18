ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ky. voter registration deadline is Monday

By 14 News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY (WFIE) - Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky. To make...

WSAV News 3

Deadline approaches for Bulloch County pre-K registration

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Pre-K registration for Bulloch County Schools closes this Friday at 4 p.m. To be included in the lottery drawings for the 2022-23 school year, registration must be completed before the deadline. Visit this link to start the registration process. A number of items will be needed, including: Child’s birth certificate Child’s […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Co. softball off to a perfect start

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) It’s been a perfect start to the season for Henderson County. The Lady Colonels are 11-0 and ranked 5th in Kentucky. Henderson County returns a loaded line-up from last year’s team that went 27-11 and advanced to the Kentucky Sweet 16. The Lady Colonels say they feel like this could be a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

