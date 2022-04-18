ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

ECTOR COUNTY FELONY DISPOSITIONS: April 18, 2022

By Odessa American
 1 day ago

The following is a list of felony dispositions from the Ector County District Clerk’s Office. Listed attorneys do not necessarily represent who was involved when the case was disposed. The prosecuting attorney was not listed unless otherwise stated.

ABANDON ENDANGER

Sherry Ann Moon, 37, pleaded guilty April 12 to four counts of abandon endanger child with intent to return, and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

ASSAULT

Anthony Aguilar Centeno, 38, had an aggravated assault with deadly weapon (FV) charge dismissed April 6. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Geoffrey Isaac Stone, 37, had an assault of a family/household member, with previous convictions, charge dismissed April 11. Judge Justin Low presided.

Lucio H. Flores-Lopez, 50, pleaded guilty April 6 to intoxication assault with vehicle serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Richard Loren Elam, 54, had an aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, charge dismissed April 11. Judge Justin Low presided.

ATTEMPTING TO TAKE A WEAPON FROM AN OFFICER

Matthew Hajar, 23, pleaded guilty April 12 to attempting to take a weapon from an officer and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

BURGLARY

Dylan Daniels, 30, had a burglary of a building charge dismissed April 11. Judge John Shrode presided.

Michael Heath McBride, 40, pleaded guilty April 6 to burglary of building and was sentenced to nine months in state jail. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

DWI

Jacob Alan Bernal, 29, pleaded guilty April 7 to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to four years probation and six years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Randy Joe Laughlin, 62, pleaded guilty April 11 to driving while intoxicated, third or more, 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Steven Scott Pickens, 60, had a driving while intoxicated, third or more, charge dismissed April 8. Judge John Shrode presided.

Tommi Umu, 28, had a driving while intoxicated with child passenger, count two, charge dismissed April 8. Judge John Shrode presided.

EVADING ARREST

Alexsis Hernandez Rodriguez, 26, was granted community supervision dismissal and discharge April 11 on the charge of evading arrest detain with a vehicle. Judge James Rush presided. Tony Chavez was the attorney.

Desirea Ann Ray, 24, pleaded guilty April 12 to evading arrest detain with a vehicle and was sentenced to six years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

FAIL TO STOP

William Dietz, 33, pleaded guilty April 6 to failing to stop and render aide for accident involving serious bodily injury and was sentenced to five years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

FORGERY

Jessica Leigh Hendrix, 34, pleaded guilty April 6 to forgery financial instrument (SJF) and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Milagros Corral, 24, pleaded guilty April 12 to forgery and was sentenced to three years probation in deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Wesley Alan Scoggins, 33, had a forgery of a financial instrument charge dismissed April 11. Judge Justin Low presided. Adrian Chavez was the attorney.

Wesley Alan Scoggins, 34, pleaded guilty April 11 to forgery of a financial instrument and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

INJURY TO A CHILD

Gabriel Rene Casias, Jr., 33, had an injury to a child charge dismissed April 11. Judge Justin Low presided.

MANUFACTURE DELIVERY

Cody Lane Cole, 24, pleaded guilty April 12 to manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, and was sentenced to five years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal. Robert V. Garcia was the attorney.

Luis Jesus Valdivia, 28, had a manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance charge dismissed April 11. Judge Justin Low presided.

MURDER

Clinton Saunders, 37, was convicted April 6 to murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Judge Justin Low presided.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Auden Gabaldon Soto, 24, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed April 6. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Cecilio Ramirez Levario, 31, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram charge dismissed April 11. Judge James Rush presided.

Diamonique Lashawn Justice, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, charge dismissed April 8. Judge John Shrode presided.

Jacob Alan Bernal, 29, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed April 7. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Katherine Gay Hartzell, 34, had a possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed April 8.

Kathi Bruton, 56, had a possession of a controlled substance under one gram charge dismissed April 11. Judge Justin Low presided.

Laura J. Larson, 35, pleaded guilty April 6 to possession of a controlled substance, more than four grams, but less than 200 grams, (F2) and was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Phillip Wildman Jr. was the attorney.

Onix Berio Rivera, 47, pleaded guilty April 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to two years probation and two years in state jail (suspended). Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Rachel R. Lopez, 44, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed March 15. Judge Denn Whalen presided. Don R. Fletcher was the attorney.

Richard Loren Elam, 54, pleaded guilty April 11 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Samuel Sylvester Sandoval, 37, had a possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, charge dismissed April 6. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Shamalya Brown, 29, pleaded guilty March 31 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to 565 days in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Felix Neboh was the attorney.

Stacie Theresa Vasquez, 39, pleaded guilty April 11 to possession of a controlled substance more than one gram, but less than four, and was sentenced to two years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Denn Whalen approved the deal.

Timothy Curtis Martin, 31, pleaded guilty April 6 to possession of a controlled substance, less than one gram, and was sentenced to six months in state jail. Judge John Shrode approved the deal.

Vanessa Nicole Arrica, 33, pleaded guilty April 11 to possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and was sentenced to 729 days in state jail in an order adjudicating guilt. Judge Justin Low approved the deal. Daniel Sarabia Jr. was the attorney.

Vicenta Garcia, 77, was granted community supervision discharge and dismissal April 6 on two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute charges. Judge John Shrode presided. Richard Alvarado was the attorney.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Jesse Felipe Espinoza, 49, was convicted April 8 on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

Jesse Felipe Espinoza, 49, was acquitted by the jury April 8 on the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Judge James Rush approved the deal. Michael Louis McLeaish was the attorney.

TAMPER/FABRICATE

Cecilio Ramirez Levario, 31, had a tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair charge dismissed April 11. Judge James Rush presided.

Kiesha Marie Tucker, 31, pleaded guilty April 11 to tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and was sentenced to five years in prison. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

THEFT

Christian Charl Moreau, 31, pleaded guilty April 11 to aggregated theft and was sentenced to 10 years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge James Rush approved the deal.

Dusty Lee Fisher, 33, pleaded guilty April 6 to theft and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge John Shrode approved the deal. Ada Nwaneri was the attorney.

Dylan Daniels, 29, pleaded guilty April 11 to theft of property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, and was sentenced to 10 years probation and 10 years in prison (suspended). Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

Kaitlyn Carol Freitag, 29, had a theft charge dismissed April 6. Judge Denn Whalen presided.

Reyes Eduardo Dominguez Soto, 27, had a theft of property, more than $30,000, but less than $150,000, charge dismissed April 11. Judge Justin Low presided.

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE

Kaleb Bruce Queen, 25, had an unauthorized use of vehicle charge dismissed April 7. Judge James Rush presided. Gary Garrison and Tony Chavez were the attorneys.

Jose Saralegui, 23, pleaded guilty April 11 to unauthorized use of a vehicle and was sentenced to three years probation and deferred adjudication. Judge Justin Low approved the deal.

