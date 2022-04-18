Wall Street opens mixed after long holiday weekend in US

Some high profile global investors are pulling some money out of China. The main fear is that the risks don’t outweigh the rewards of being there. For example, many investors aren’t loving the optics of investing in China while it won’t turn away from Russia. The zero-COVID policy, which is leading to some pretty harsh lockdowns in places like Shanghai, is also making business as usual pretty tough. This is all amid President Xi’s campaign to regulate industries, which has led to crackdowns across the economy. Overall outflows from China’s investments, be it stocks, mutual funds or bonds, all accelerated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
