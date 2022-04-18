ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street opens mixed after long holiday weekend in US

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in the early going on Wall Street Monday as traders get back to work after a...

keyt.com

International Business Times

US Stocks Mixed In Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks were mixed in Monday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.26 to 34,625.67 at 11:27 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.91 to 4,472.03. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 2.74 to 13,896.579.
STOCKS
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
State
New York State
Axios

Solomon Islands becomes unlikely epicenter of U.S.-China competition

A U.S. delegation led by the top White House and State Department officials for Asia is heading this week to the Solomon Islands, a South Pacific archipelago with fewer than 700,000 inhabitants that has unexpectedly become ground zero for U.S.-China competition. Why it matters: A planned security agreement negotiated with...
FOREIGN POLICY
Person
Elon Musk
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wall Street is off to another mixed start, oil prices fall

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday, wrapping up a bumpy week with more uncertainty about where to go next. Major indexes have been alternating between gains and losses all this week as markets try to suss out what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to play out. The U.S. and Europe announced a partnership Friday to reduce the continent’s reliance on Russian energy in hopes of further isolating Moscow for its aggression. Major U.S. stock indexes were split between gains and losses, Treasury yields rose and oil prices eased lower.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Instacart makes a new detour in its long route to Wall Street

As Wall Street waits for Instacart to go public, the company’s new executive team is looking to build on the delivery-app company’s own side hustle: software and other services for grocery stores. Instacart announced Wednesday that it’s doubling down on a lesser-known part of its operations, which is...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Asian markets track Wall Street higher as oil prices retreat

BANGKOK — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak. advanced 0.7% on reports that China’s central bank may ease policy to counter the blow to its slowing economy from pandemic-related shutdowns in major cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou.
STOCKS
The Independent

Shares rise in London helped by gold prices and share buybacks

The FTSE 100 came back into winning territory on Thursday after being caught out the day before for the first time in a week.Trading marginally higher than its European peers, the index posted a 0.1% rise, gaining 6.75 points to end the day at 7,467.38.“European markets have struggled for direction today, caught in a corridor of uncertainty just below recent highs, as the various meetings of Nato, EU and G7 leaders gets under way in Brussels,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“The tone of the various meetings was uncompromising, with Nato agreeing to boost its deployments to the eastern borders...
STOCKS
KEYT

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as technology stocks rallied following a weak start. Retailers and health care companies also rose. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign of confidence about economic growth.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

China's Economy Grows Still-Weak 4.8% in January-March

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edged up to a still-weak 4.8% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2022 as a wave of coronavirus outbreaks led to shutdowns of industrial cities. Growth crept up from the previous quarter’s 4% following a slump triggered by...
RETAIL
The Millennial Source (TMS)

Why are some investors are leaving China?

Some high profile global investors are pulling some money out of China. The main fear is that the risks don’t outweigh the rewards of being there. For example, many investors aren’t loving the optics of investing in China while it won’t turn away from Russia. The zero-COVID policy, which is leading to some pretty harsh lockdowns in places like Shanghai, is also making business as usual pretty tough. This is all amid President Xi’s campaign to regulate industries, which has led to crackdowns across the economy. Overall outflows from China’s investments, be it stocks, mutual funds or bonds, all accelerated after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
ECONOMY
Apple Insider

Apple won't easily be able to work around long China COVID lockdows

Key Apple suppliers including Pegatron have already been ordered by Chinese authorities to halt production. Presently, Pegatron may not be allowed to resume until early May, and overall, the lockdown policies affecting all firms in the region have delayed MacBook Pro manufacture. According to Reuters, it's possible that Pegatron alone...
PUBLIC HEALTH

