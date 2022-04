A Metaverse is a virtual space where users can play, work, and socialize, just like they would in real life. Being in a metaverse creates a feeling that you and the other users are really there. Digital ownership is what attracts users and allows a Metaverse to last. The future of gaming lies in a different type of game - a play-to-earn model. P2E model can’t be the sole driver of player retention, but it is one of the major drivers of the future.

