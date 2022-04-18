ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Titans' A.J. Brown to skip on-field offseason work in search of contract

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3UlW_0fCMBmNH00

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown plans on sitting out the on-field portion of the team’s offseason program — which begins on Monday, April 18 — until he gets a new contract.

The news comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also notes that Brown isn’t alone. The San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel and the Washington Commanders’ Terry McLaurin are expected to do the same.

All drafted in the second round or later, the three wideouts are searching for a new contract at a time when several wide receivers were paid big money this offseason.

Fellow wideouts such as Davante Adams ($28M), Tyreek Hill ($30M) and Stefon Diggs ($24M) all saw new deals that will pay them $24 million or more per season. Even Christian Kirk got $18 million per.

While trade speculation has been running rampant with Brown because of his contract situation, Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel have made it quite clear they aren’t going to trade Brown.

Tennessee will have to pony up the dough to keep him, but they do have until 2023, when Brown is scheduled to hit free agency. Spotrac estimates the Ole Miss product could net a deal that pays him $22.7 million per year over four years, and that’s probably on the lower end of what he’s looking for.

Brown is arguably Tennessee’s best playmaker and we continue to believe something will get done with him, and hopefully sooner rather than later.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have the most satisfying end to the 2021 season. The Cowboys, winners of the NFC East, were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys have a sour taste in their...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Jadeveon Clowney Expected To Sign With 1 NFL Team

Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has still yet to sign with a team in free agency. But according to Cleveland insider Tony Grossi, it’s likely that the three-time Pro Bowler re-signs with the Browns organization before the 2022 season. “Will Clowney and Landry be back for 2022?” a fan...
NFL
Popculture

Russell Wilson and Ciara Just Made a Massive Purchase

Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the former Seattle Seahawks player and his wife Ciara are officially making Colorado their new home. TMZ reports the "Goodies" singer and Quarterback have just plunked paid $25 million on a new Denver mansion. The single-family home sits on 5.34 acres and is just a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High Stadium where the team plays their games. The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for the power couple and their three children: Sienna, Win, and a son, Future from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#49ers#American Football#Espn#Wideouts#Wr
The Spun

Look: Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Going Viral

You’re not going to believe this, folks. Bill Belichick actually smiled for a picture during his birthday celebration on Saturday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a birthday picture of the New England Patriots head coach to her Instagram story over the weekend. Believe it or not, Belichick actually appears to be pretty happy.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
The Spun

Photos Of Josh Allen, Girlfriend Going Viral This Weekend

Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, were spotted out in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed dinner at Catch LA, per Williams’ post on social media. Of course, whenever an NFL star and his girlfriend go out to dinner, there is plenty of paparazzi to capture the moment.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy