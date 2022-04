Barred from traveling to many international destinations last year, Americans decided that Paris, Texas, and Cairo, Illinois, would have to suffice. And given the increase in domestic travel, eight of the top 10 busiest airports in the world in 2021 were located in the US, according to a new report from Airports Council International (ACI). Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson reclaimed the No. 1 spot it had held for 22 years, after being dethroned in 2020 by Guangzhou in China.

