VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were hurt in a boat crash in Volusia County over the weekend.

The boats crashed around 10 a.m. Sunday on the St. Johns River near the Highbanks Marina in DeBary.

Both people were taken to a hospital. One was marked as a trauma alert.

Eyewitness News is working to get an update on their condition.

