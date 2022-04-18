ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth College Announces 2022 Commencement Speaker

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s commencement speaker will be Kunal Kapoor ’97, who has been chief executive officer of Morningstar since 2017. Since joining Morningstar in 1997 as a data analyst, Kapoor has held a variety of roles at...

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Fairmont State Announces Spring Commencement Plans

Fairmont State will honor spring graduates during the University’s 153rd Commencement taking place Friday, April 29 – Sunday, May 1 in the Feaster Center. The University will hold five separate ceremonies to honor graduates from each college, in addition to a special student athlete ceremony and Fairmont State Alumni Golden Jubilee Celebration for the Class of 1972. Spring Commencement ceremonies will be open to all guests and tickets will not be issued for entry.
FAIRMONT, WV
KCRG.com

Wartburg College announces next president

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wartburg College announced their 18th president, who will take over the leadership role on July 1st. At an event Monday morning on campus, college officials and their board of regents announced Dr. Rebecca Neiduski as the next President. She’s currently the dean of the School of...
WAVERLY, IA
thedailytexan.com

Spring 2022 Universitywide commencement to remain at DKR, some colleges continuing with “graduation recognition moments”

The University will host spring 2022 commencement at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this spring instead of the South Mall for the second year in a row, and some colleges will again host “graduation recognition moments” in place of convocation ceremonies. The Universitywide commencement ceremony has taken...
MOODY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Monmouth, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Monmouth, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
WPXI Pittsburgh

Robert Morris University names new interim president

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Robert Morris University Board of Trustees has appointed a new interim president to lead the university. Michelle Patrick, dean of RMU’s School of Business, will step into the role effective immediately. Her appointment follows previous interim President Mary Ann Rafoth’s decision to retire from the university. Rafoth, who also served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, was appointed interim president after previous President Chris Howard left the university to serve as executive vice president at Arizona State University.
MOON, PA
US News and World Report

What It Takes to Get Accepted at a Top MBA Program

Academic performance is an important factor when prestigious MBA programs choose students, but it is not the only factor, according to MBA admissions officers. Because business schools are professional schools designed to prepare students to thrive in the business world, these schools seek students with the leadership skills necessary to succeed in business. In addition to evaluating a student's test scores and grades, a top MBA program will consider whether the student has a history of making meaningful contributions to the organizations where he or she has worked, admissions officers say.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy