Monmouth College Announces 2022 Commencement Speaker

Academic performance is an important factor when prestigious MBA programs choose students, but it is not the only factor, according to MBA admissions officers. Because business schools are professional schools designed to prepare students to thrive in the business world, these schools seek students with the leadership skills necessary to succeed in business. In addition to evaluating a student's test scores and grades, a top MBA program will consider whether the student has a history of making meaningful contributions to the organizations where he or she has worked, admissions officers say.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO