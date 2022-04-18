ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNL Dubs Twitter 'The Giuliani Of Apps,' Mocks Elon Musk's Takeover Attempt In New Skit

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 1 day ago
This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and his attempted purchase of the social media firm Twitter Inc TWTR.

Mikey Day posed as Musk and said he was going to buy Easter and offered “43 billion Peeps.”

Day referred to Musk’s former appearance on SNL by telling people that his “offer” to buy Easter was a joke. He also let out forced laughter as he did in his previous appearance.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci,” “Marjorie Taylor Greene,” and “Donald Trump,” were some of the other personalities that extended Easter wishes on SNL.

On the “Weekend Update” skit, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che referenced Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter.

Che said, “Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for over $40 billion so he can loosen its free speech rules. That’s how badly white guys want to use the N-word.”

Jost said he didn’t understand why Elon even wants to own the social media platform. He said it used to be something “important” and “even fun” but now it is confusing and depressing.

“It’s the Giuliani of apps. And come on, Elon built electric cars, he’s going to Mars. Why is he even involving himself with Twitter?”

The weekend’s show was hosted by the flutist and musician Melissa Viviane Jefferson, also known as Lizzo. The Detroit, Michigan-born artist was also the musical talent in the show.

