Business

ArchiMed to take medical device maker Natus private for $1.2 bln

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm ArchiMed will buy medical device maker Natus Medical Inc for $1.2 billion and take it private, Natus said on Monday.

Related
Reuters

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy Anaplan for $10.7 bln - WSJ

March 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy software maker Anaplan Inc for $10.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/3KYCmiq on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The newspaper said that shareholders of Anaplan are to receive $66 a share...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA reaches agreement on medical device user fees

The FDA would be allowed to collect at least $1.78 billion in user fees over five years under a reauthorization of the medical device user fee program, according to a series of recommendations from the agency and representatives from the medical device industry released March 22. Under the proposed recommendations,...
HEALTH
Reuters

Blackstone to buy American Campus Communities in $12.8 bln deal - WSJ

April 19 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackstone Inc has agreed to buy student-housing owner American Campus Communities Inc for about $12.8 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/3EsXV8P) The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Blackstone to buy ACC for $12.8 bln

April 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N), the world's biggest alternative asset manger, has agreed to buy American Campus Communities Inc (ACC.N) for $12.8 billion including debt, the student housing company said on Tuesday. Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

