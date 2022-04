Ghost Hunters alum Daryl Marston is taking his paranormal investigations to a whole new level on DEAD Live, a new pay-per-view experience via Paranormal Warehouse. Paranormal fans looking for adventure from the comfort of their homes can subscribe to a live paranormal experience at some of the most haunted locations in the country, becoming part of the investigation, seeing what the investigators see and interacting through a special chat feature.

TV SERIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO