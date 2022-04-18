ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Two dead, multiple people hurt in shooting at party at Pittsburgh Airbnb rental

wjtn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PITTSBURGH) -- Two teenagers were killed and at least eight people were wounded when a barrage of 50 gunshots broke out early Sunday inside a Pittsburgh Airbnb rental house, where police said roughly 200 people were having a party. Some escaped the gunfire by jumping out of windows. The...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two people killed and five wounded in shooting in Los Angeles suburb

Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Hollister shooting leaves two dead and multiple injured

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Two people are dead and multiple are wounded, following a drive-by shooting in central California Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Rustic and Roble streets, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims were...
HOLLISTER, CA
ABC13 Houston

Up to 50 shots fired at Airbnb rental during fight at party

A 23-second running gun battle in which 30 to 50 shots were fired during a teen's birthday party at a rented Airbnb house in a suburb of Houston left one person wounded and police searching for suspects, authorities said. Ring doorbell camera footage from a home near the party house...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
California State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
California, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Sacramento, PA
City
Houston, PA
AZFamily

Two people in custody after deadly shooting in Tempe IKEA parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead, and two people are in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of the Tempe IKEA early Monday afternoon. It happened at about 1:30 p.m. near Priest Drive and Warner Road. An aerial video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed a person being taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TEMPE, AZ
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#Airbnb Rentals#Guns#Gun Violence#Pittsburgh Airbnb#Shotspotter#Abc News
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment). Miller was subsequently arrested at around...
PAHOA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSLS

Two hurt in Northwest Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were hurt in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Monday, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police said officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found...
ROANOKE, VA
The Independent

Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

A Southern California store owner agreed Friday to be taken from a Las Vegas jail to California to face charges after a 9-year-old girl was wounded as shots were fired at shoplifters. Marqel Cockrell, 20, stood in court to tell a judge he understood that authorities had 30 days to extradite him to the desert city of Victorville. He was not represented by an attorney.Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, a nearly three-hour drive on Interstate 15 from Victorville, where police said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Cockrell is...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy