Addison Man Arrested on Warrant

UTICA, N.Y. - Large amounts of cocaine were recovered by Utica Police Department after a chase. It happened around 8:30 p.m Friday. Police say they were patrolling the area due to recent gun violence when they attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The vehicle immediately refused to comply and led the officers on a vehicle pursuit into the Town of Frankfort up Albany Hill.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO