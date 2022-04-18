ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Jen Lee, U.S. Paralympic champion hockey goalie, has gold medals stolen

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Paralympic hockey goalie Jen Lee is asking for help to retrieve his three gold medals after sharing video of what Lee said was a man breaking into his car and stealing the bag containing...

olympics.nbcsports.com

