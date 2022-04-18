ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy's Draghi positive for Covid, will skip Africa energy trip

ROME, April 18 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has tested positive for COVID-19 and ministers will replace him on a trip to Africa this week for deals to cut his country’s reliance on Russian gas, his office said on Monday.

Draghi, whose office said he had no symptoms, was due to visit Congo Republic and Angola April 20-21 to sign new energy supply deals.

The delegation will be headed instead by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Ecology Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani, the statement said. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Toby Chopra)

