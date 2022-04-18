ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Tisch announced as new DSNY commissioner

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday the appointment of Jessica Tisch as the next head of the New York City Department of Sanitation.

The former deputy commissioner of Information Technology at the NYPD, Tisch modernized the agency's systems to strengthen public safety and improve communications, the city says, before serving as the commissioner for the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, where she launched the modernization of the city's information technology infrastructure and managed critical COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

Tisch will replace former Acting Commissioner Edward Grayson in managing the city's waste collection, recycling, and cleaning, as well as the cleaning and snow removal efforts for approximately 6,500 miles of city streets.

"Put plainly, Jessica is a 'Get Stuff Done' leader, who has delivered continuous results on behalf of all New Yorkers throughout her career," says Adams. "From revolutionizing policing technology in the NYPD, to overseeing critical pandemic programs to support New Yorkers in need, Jessica's work has touched millions."

When managing the city's COVID-19 response, Tisch was a core member of the team that built and managed critical programs, including the city's vaccination system, according to the mayor's office.

She also kickstarted the buildout of 5G across the city, rolled out text-to-911, and led the rollout of Wi-Fi in homeless shelters serving families with children, among other accomplishments.

"Clean, safe neighborhoods will power New York City's recovery, and innovations in composting, recycling, and collection will secure our future," Tisch says. "The Department of Sanitation is essential to building the comeback New Yorkers deserve, and I thank Mayor Adams and Deputy Mayor Joshi for entrusting me to helm New York's Strongest. I'm honored to help the mayor realize his vision for a safer and more welcoming city."

She will make her first public appearances as the new DSNY commissioner this morning, greeting sanitation workers and making an Earth Week announcement this afternoon.

Tisch began her public service career in 2008, when she first joined the NYPD. The lifelong New Yorker is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard Business school.

