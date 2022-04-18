Lamar County Junior Livestock Show And Sale Huge Success

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show kicked off Saturday night with the Queen’s Dance, but there are many more events this week. Commercial steers were checked in Sunday at the sale barn at the Brazos County Livestock Commission to set the stage for the rest of the event. There will be events every day this week. Some of those include the lamb and goat show on Wednesday, the steer and heifer shows on Friday, all of which lead up to Saturday’s auction.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show is in full swing at The Brazos County Expo, and students across Brazos County have worked for this week’s show. From Ag Mechanics to market broilers and turkeys to heifers and much more, students are able to show off their work and skills in a multitude of areas at this show.
LUBBOCK, Texas – Earlier this month, Kallie Ketchersid from Ropes High School was in a serious car wreck. The wreck took place about two weeks before she was set to show her pig Bingo at the Houston Livestock Show. Kallie is currently in Houston… not at the show, but receiving medical treatment. However, that didn’t […]
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Backed up traffic down Old Minden Road were fellow Shreveport Bossier City citizens, who drove to participate in the 500 Tree Giveaway hosted by the Arbor Day Foundation, Shreveport Green, and Texas Roadhouse. This giveaway is to help replenish all the trees lost during these last couple of years from winter storms, hurricanes/tornadoes, and aging.
