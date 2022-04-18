Lamar County Junior Livestock Show And Sale Huge Success

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Youth Livestock Show kicked off Saturday night with the Queen’s Dance, but there are many more events this week. Commercial steers were checked in Sunday at the sale barn at the Brazos County Livestock Commission to set the stage for the rest of the event. There will be events every day this week. Some of those include the lamb and goat show on Wednesday, the steer and heifer shows on Friday, all of which lead up to Saturday’s auction.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO