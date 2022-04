15:50:43 02/12/22 PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143) CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. On 4/8/22 around 1140 hours, Nelson A. Allen, 40, was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree stemming from an incident of a damaged ankle monitor on 2/12/22. Nelson was fingerprinted and photographed at OCJ as he was already being held there on separate charges. Nelson is scheduled to appear in Oswego County CAP Court on 4/22/22.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO