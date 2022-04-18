Battle Of The Badges Raises $42K

STERLING, Colo. (CBS4) — The agriculture community came together for the second annual “Meat-In” last weekend in Sterling — and raised more than $155,000. Most of that money will go to a local restaurant owner who is known for helping others. Officials say $20,000 raised at the event will go to the Angels of America’s Fallen. The other $135,000 will go to John McMahon, the owner of J&L Cafe, who is battling cancer. Jason Santomaso, manager of Sterling Livestock Commission Co., and organizer of the benefit, said McMahon supports the 4H and FFA students and local sports programs, and “never asks for...

