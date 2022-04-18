ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

LA Angels’ Mike Trout ‘day-to-day’ after getting hit by pitch on hand in Sunday’s win vs. the Texas Rangers

By Staff
wlen.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Angels said on Sunday that star player Mike Trout is ‘day-to-day’ after he was hit in the left hand by a pitch in Sunday’s...

www.wlen.com

Yardbarker

Mike Trout had priceless reaction to Angels issuing bases loaded intentional walk

Mike Trout had a priceless reaction upon seeing his Los Angeles Angels execute a surprising strategy on Friday night. Trout’s Angels were trailing the Texas Rangers 3-2 with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rather than give Corey Seager a chance to blow the game open with a grand slam, Angels manager Joe Maddon decided to issue an intentional walk.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
FanSided

Angels vs. Rangers Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 17 (Angels Offense to Batter Poor Rangers Pitchers)

The 2-6 Texas Rangers hope to salvage a series split as they take on the 5-4 Los Angeles Angels at 2:35 PM EST today. Texas won the first two game of the series before dropping the last two and will send Martín Pérez to the mound in the series conclusion. Pérez gave up seven hits and three runs in four innings in a loss to Colorado in his first outing but has a 3.90 career ERA against the Angels.
ANAHEIM, CA
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

'I Didn't Think We Were Good At All': Rangers Fall To 2-6 in Loss to Angels

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday by a score of 7-2, dropping their record to 2-6 to begin the season. The Rangers failed to get much of anything going on either side of the ball. The lineup recorded six hits on the night, with just one going for extra bases—an RBI double by Marcus Semien in the third inning. The second run of the game came from the very next batter with a Corey Seager sacrifice fly after Semien stole third base.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott batting eighth for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Bryson Stott at shortstop in Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Stott will bat eighth and play shortstop while Didi Gregorius catches a breather. Stott started the season hot, but hasn't landed a hit in his last 13 plate appearances. Our models project Stott, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Minor league pitcher goes viral for identical delivery to Clayton Kershaw

They told Will Dion that he could be anything when he grew up … so he became Clayton Kershaw. The minor league pitcher Dion went viral this week for his identical delivery to that of the Los Angeles Dodgers star lefty Kershaw. Dion’s entire throwing motion, from the high leg kick to the unique hitch to the follow-through, was pretty much an exact carbon copy of Kershaw’s motion. Check it out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Trout (hand) sitting out Monday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (hand) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Trout is expected to sit out at least one game after he was hit in the hand by a pitch on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. He was forced to leave early, but X-rays came back negative, so hopefully it's only a one-game absence for Trout. Brandon Marsh is replacing Trout in center field and hitting fifth, while Taylor Ward is moving up a spot in the order to hit second.
ANAHEIM, CA
theScore

Trout day-to-day after leaving game with hand injury following HBP

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout exited Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning after being hit in the left hand by a pitch. X-rays came back negative, and he's listed as day-to-day, the team announced. The three-time American League MVP was in pain after being hit...
MLB
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels dodge bullet with Mike Trout

The Los Angeles Angels have high hopes for the 2022 season. This is supposed to be the year that they return to the postseason, giving Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani a chance to compete on the biggest stage. For Trout, it would be just his second trek to the postseason as the Angels have failed to capitalize on having the best player in the majors.
ANAHEIM, CA
NESN

Angels Superstar Mike Trout Unlikely for Monday vs. Astros

According to Los Angeles Angels reporter Rhett Bollinger, superstar outfielder Mike Trout is unlikely for Monday’s tilt against the Houston Astros. Trout exited Sunday’s 8-3 victory over the Texas Rangers after being plunked in the hand by a pitch in the top of the fifth inning. The 30-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Digest

The New York Yankees might need to pack up the franchise after getting roasted alive by the Orioles’ local broadcast on Twitter

The New York Yankees. The Pinstripes. The Bronx Bombers. The Evil Empire. Ruth, Mantle, Gehrig, Jeter. 40 AL pennants. 27 World Series titles. No franchise is more synonymous with baseball on this planet than the New York Yankees. They represent the best and the worst of the game. They are widely beloved and viciously loathed. They are alpha and omega, yin and yang. But now, after 119 years of glorious, grating existence, it might finally be time to disband the franchise.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Trout exits after HBP; Angels top Rangers 8-3 to take three out of four in Arlington

A third-straight victory over the Texas Rangers was overshadowed Sunday afternoon for the Los Angeles Angels, when star player Mike Trout was forced to exit the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch in the fifth inning. Trout's Hall of Fame caliber career has been derailed by injury concerns in the past - especially after playing just 36 games in 2021 - so the incident in the fifth inning was enough to strike fear in Angels fans throughout California, but an injury report shortly after returning to the training room revealed that Trout would be considered on a...
ANAHEIM, CA

