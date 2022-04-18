LA Angels’ Mike Trout ‘day-to-day’ after getting hit by pitch on hand in Sunday’s win vs. the Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (hand) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Trout is expected to sit out at least one game after he was hit in the hand by a pitch on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. He was forced to leave early, but X-rays came back negative, so hopefully it's only a one-game absence for Trout. Brandon Marsh is replacing Trout in center field and hitting fifth, while Taylor Ward is moving up a spot in the order to hit second.
