LA Angels’ Mike Trout ‘day-to-day’ after getting hit by pitch on hand in Sunday’s win vs. the Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers fell to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday by a score of 7-2, dropping their record to 2-6 to begin the season. The Rangers failed to get much of anything going on either side of the ball. The lineup recorded six hits on the night, with just one going for extra bases—an RBI double by Marcus Semien in the third inning. The second run of the game came from the very next batter with a Corey Seager sacrifice fly after Semien stole third base.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO