Non-traditional students pursuing a degree in nursing can now apply to receive up to $7,000 from the Maggie Fry Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is in keeping with Maggie’s own journey to becoming a nurse later in her life. Before passing away in January 2022, Maggie Fry was an ICU nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a clinical instructor for Spring Arbor University, a wonderful wife and an exceptional mother. She won many awards along her non-traditional...

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 30 MINUTES AGO