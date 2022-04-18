ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Authorities confirm shooting at South Carolina club leaving 9 injured

By Staff
wlen.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in South Carolina have confirmed a shooting early Sunday morning at a club in Hampton County that left at least nine people injured. The State Law Enforcement Division said there were no reported...

www.wlen.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA

Three people were killed in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at a Fayetteville, North Carolina, hotel Saturday. The incident took place at the Baymont Ramada, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said in a tweet. The hotel is located about 10 miles south of Fort Bragg. Investigators said Sunday three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

Man injured in South Lumpkin Rd. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after one man was shot on South Lumpkin Road. According to Columbus Police Sergeant Aaron Evrard, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. Monday, March 21. The man has not been identified but has non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown if a...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampton County, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Hampton County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cara#Mass Shooting
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Store owner to be returned to California in girl's shooting

A Southern California store owner agreed Friday to be taken from a Las Vegas jail to California to face charges after a 9-year-old girl was wounded as shots were fired at shoplifters. Marqel Cockrell, 20, stood in court to tell a judge he understood that authorities had 30 days to extradite him to the desert city of Victorville. He was not represented by an attorney.Cockrell is being held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, a nearly three-hour drive on Interstate 15 from Victorville, where police said he faces at least one attempted murder charge. Cockrell is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Shooting erupts at Arkansas car show leaving one dead, 24 injured

One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

One injured after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Monday night of a shooting in South Memphis. According to police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Simpson Avenue. One person was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police say the suspect fled the scene. He is described as a bald, thin male wearing […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy