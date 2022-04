As we wrap up the first quarter of 2022, the Aspen-Snowmass real estate market can still be described as very much a seller’s market. Throughout the Aspen-Snowmass market there were about 104 residential property closings and a total sales volume of $692 million in the first quarter. Compared to the same time period in 2021, this is a 32% decline in the number of closings, but a 17% increase in the total sales volume, reflecting a significant increase in the average sales price of residential properties market this past year. Compared to the two years (2018 and 2019) leading up to the pandemic market, the first quarter of 2022 was similar to the average number of sales per quarter — 109 in 2018 and 109 in 2019 — but approximately twice the $332 million average quarterly sales volume in those years.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO