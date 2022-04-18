ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum leads Boston Celtics to victory vs. Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of playoff series

By Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJayson Tatum scored the game-winning point at the buzzer, bringing the Boston Celtics to a 115-114 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Tatum led the Celtics in scoring...

ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
Charles Barkley Gives Honest Opinion On NBA Fans: “95% Of Fans Are Amazing, 5% You Can Take Them Out Back And I’d Beat The Hell Out Of Them.”

Yesterday, we saw the impact an atmosphere can have on playoff basketball in the NBA. The Boston Celtics hosted the Brooklyn Nets for Game 1 of their first-round series. Kyrie Irving, who has a pretty dicey relationship with his former team the Boston Celtics, was bombarded with many insults, jeers, and ridicule, and responded quite aggressively. He also said after the game that he would keep this same energy.
Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
