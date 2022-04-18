ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Stark State's 'Kids' College' makes comeback

By Taneisha Cordell
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bw2o_0fCM4l8C00

Young kids will soon take over the Stark State College campus. Staff are welcoming back students for its “Kids’ College” summer program after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

The program, which started in 2002 based in North Canton, averages up to 180 kids a week within its four-week timeframe.

“We want kids to have a very positive outlook on higher education, and this gives them a great maybe first step on a campus,” said Danette Bosh Alexander, Director of Kids' College. “It's a way to continue learning in the summer, but in a very fun environment.”

The summer learning program allows elementary and middle school kids to live out their dreams of what they want to be when they grow up.

“There's there are incredible options for students all over the place, and we try to expose students to areas that might be of interest to them again, whether that leads to college or not,” Bosh Alexander explained. “We often hear the students say, this is my college, I'm going to college and, you know, those kinds of things, which is great.”

Whether or not parents choose to enroll their child in the entire four-week course, they get to choose from more than 200 courses with various time slots.

“Our Firefighter Department Fire Science Department has a series of courses that we offer...and then we have classes in STEM…we have a balloon making class and a class called Hollywood Special Effects and makeup…it just exposes them to ways they can be creative, ways they can be intelligent, ways they can be expressive and to find out what they like and what they don't like,” Bosh Alexander said.

As for COVID Safety, the year’s summer program will integrate its same COVID protocols already in place on campus allowing kids from several school districts to feel comfortable and engaged.

To register for Kids’ College, click here .

For registration help, call 330-494-6170 ext. 4694 or email ashriner@starkstate.edu .

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

Stark State College Teen of the Month: Madeline Hervey, Perry

NAME – Madeline Hervey. COLLEGE CHOICE – University of Pittsburgh or Ohio State University. DESCRIBE YOURSELF IN THREE WORDS – Compassionate, ambitious, outgoing. SCHOOL ACTIVITIES – Varsity girls soccer (four-year letterman), varsity speech and debate (two-year letterman), theater, Student Council (junior class secretary), National Honor Society, Thespians, Rotary Interact Club, Link Crew, Spanish Club, The Jungle, Lettuce Club.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Hillsdale Daily News

Maggie Fry Memorial Scholarship to support non-traditional nursing students

Non-traditional students pursuing a degree in nursing can now apply to receive up to $7,000 from the Maggie Fry Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is in keeping with Maggie’s own journey to becoming a nurse later in her life. Before passing away in January 2022, Maggie Fry was an ICU nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a clinical instructor for Spring Arbor University, a wonderful wife and an exceptional mother. She won many awards along her non-traditional...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Strong influences help mold 2022 US Teacher of the Year

OBERLIN, Ohio — (AP) — It hardly seems a stretch to say Kurt Russell was born to be a history teacher. Raised on his mother's stories about segregation and the civil rights movement in Alabama and influenced by teachers from his childhood, the 50-year-old Russell has spent the last 25 years teaching history and African American history at Oberlin High School outside Cleveland.
OBERLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
North Canton, OH
North Canton, OH
Education
Stark County, OH
Education
County
Stark County, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Job fairs to help Lake County seniors find careers after graduation

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — With graduation just over a month away, Lake County Schools is hosting job fairs this week to help seniors find careers after they graduate. Lake County Schools’ College and Career Readiness Department is partnering with the community to address the immediate labor shortage and to provide career opportunities to Lake County Schools seniors seeking employment.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy