Washington, DC

Sales Boomerang releases Q1 2022 Mortgage Market Opportunities Report

By Sales Boomerang
Northern Virginia Daily
 1 day ago

Data underscores opportunity for lenders to focus resources on purchase, home-equity opportunities. WASHINGTON, D.C., April 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today released its latest Mortgage Market Opportunities Report. The Q1 2022 report showed an increase in purchase and home-equity...

