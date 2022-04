China has reported three deaths of Covid-19-infected people in Shanghai for the first time since the financial hub entered strict lockdown in March.The fatalities were unvaccinated and aged between 89 and 91 with underlying diseases, officials said.China is battling its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and has imposed one of the biggest lockdowns in its biggest city, prompting public anger.The city of more than 24 million people has recorded at least 320,000 infections since March, but no Covid deaths were attributed to it – a claim that has come under scrutiny with local media reporting...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO