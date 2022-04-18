Reimagine the Concept of Connection in Your Hybrid Workplace

Workplaces have come a long way in a short period from a traditional office setting to a flexible hybrid setting that supports a diverse workforce. An Accenture research report has revealed that 63 percent of high-growth companies have already adopted a ‘productivity anywhere’ model.
KENT, Wash. — Amazon was fined $60,000 for "knowingly putting workers at risk of injury" at a Kent fulfillment center, according to the Washington Department of Labor & Industries. L&I ergonomists found that workers were required to perform repetitive, physical work like twisting, lifting, and carrying at "such a...
New workplace strategies continue to emerge as the traditional office transforms itself into the "ecosystem of workplace options" to support diverse ways of working. Peter Miscovich, consulting managing director at JLL and co-author of The Workplace You Need Now: Shaping Spaces for the Future of Work, writes that today's companies are staying competitive by designing these innovative ecosystems to meet the expectations of today's demanding talent.
Whether you’re in an office or remote, getting and keeping your co-workers’ attention in meetings is one of the biggest challenges out there. But what if your presentations looked like Instagram stories? Introducing Tome, a new presentation tool. It launched today, announcing $32 million in funding from Greylock and Coatue.
Although we may be nearing the end of COVID protocols and restrictions, the impact of the pandemic on our workforce will be long lasting. To move forward, we must first acknowledge that we have witnessed an unprecedented shift in power. Employees now hold the power, and employers must adjust to...
(Good Things Utah) “It’s an awkward conversation to have,” says Dr. Stevenson with Optum Care when asked about end-of-life planning. “We just tend to avoid things like end-of-life decisions.”. According to the Conversation Project, more than 90% of people think it’s important to have conversations about...
Translating abstract data into everyday language is a foundational skill for entrepreneurs and leaders working in a wide range of fields. It's so essential that communicating data is a key component of the graduate-level executive classes I teach at Harvard. According to Google's chief economist, Hal Varian, "The ability to...
Innovation seldom thrives where imitation resides, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the hospitality sector. Ideally, innovation might begin as a brainchild, but with creativity, one can consistently reap exceptional results. To succeed, you must develop a fresh, new product that will have consumers clamoring for more. No...
As leaders, we can get caught up in the daily stressors and problems that come with being in charge. The impact of having a continuous loop of stressors can feel untenable and overwhelming, especially if you don't have a framework to help you effectively deal with the ongoing demands. To better understand how leaders can shift their thinking to lead with ease and create a healthier and thriving organization, I spoke to my friend Susie Moore.
Women still make up a minority of the tech workforce, although the trend is decidedly shifting in a positive direction. During a March 28 webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Ensemble Health Partners, a revenue cycle management company, four women leaders discussed approaches, opportunities and perspectives for women interested in pursuing careers in technology. Panelists were:
As new chiefs and chairs start to take on their new jobs during this dynamic era, it’s clear that the role of the chief has changed dramatically over time. Decades ago, chiefs were usually responsible for small departments, overseeing the research, clinical and educational mission of an academic medical center. Now, they often lead large clinical enterprises that expand to an entire healthcare network. Much has been written about the increasing need for management experience to ensure success in these important roles, and that urgency has increased as new clinical imperatives continue to expand.
Having worked with innovation teams from global companies like Visa, Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark, Disney, Medtronic and many others, there's one consistent success factor when it comes to innovation, no matter what you're doing: it all starts with the customer. Companies spend oodles of time and money trying to understand customers. They...
This article was written by EPG, a company that focuses on helping electric and autonomous vehicle clients hire the best people through our industry and product-specific staffing expertise. Contributors include Joe Rooney, CEO and co-founder, and Evie Sherrer, a talented recruiter. A Guide to Becoming an Electric Vehicle Engineer –...
Comments / 0