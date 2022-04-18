ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Teen becomes national chess master after 4th brain surgery

By Caitlyn Shelton
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FxbI_0fCM43Zb00

( NewsNation ) — It’s a game of strategy and brain power, and Griffin McConnell started playing it when he was 4 years old.

The 17-year-old from Golden, Colorado, is now a national chess master — just one year after undergoing his fourth brain surgery.

Griffin’s medical journey has included intense procedures to help treat severe seizures and a disease that disconnected the left side of his brain. Through many uncertainties, Griffin’s love for the game remained.

The teen had to relearn how to walk, talk and speak. And of course, to play chess again.

“It’s been a hard process of learning how to walk, learning how to talk, and also learning how to redo chess. And that takes a lot of learning and a lot of patience to do all of that again,” Griffin said Sunday on “NewsNation Prime.”

“Chess for me is just so complicated. Like everything, it feels like it’s a new game, new territory, every single time. And for me, it’s just a way of kind of using my thinking skills, and try to put a task, if you will, on finding what is the best way possible in every single game.”

Griffin’s father, Kevin McConnell, taught his son to play chess. He said the game meant even more to his family after Griffin became sick.

Colorado teen wins chess title just months after brain surgery

“It was a huge fun thing at first, but then when Griffin got sick, it became a lot more,” Kevin McConnell said. “Even the doctors at Children’s Hospital said that they felt chess played … a bit of a role in Griffin, relearning functions in the other hemisphere now that he didn’t have the use of his left hemisphere.”

“It’s been a long road, especially with his most recent brain surgery last year. We were out of the woods for a couple of years after the brain surgeries between 7 and 8. And the seizures came back and they have a major brain surgery last year. And we let that be Griffin’s choice because he was old enough to make it. And he wanted to move forward with that, because he wasn’t getting any better at chess. The seizures were definitely affecting him.

“What’s interesting is after the surgery, which was February of last year, the doctor said it’d be about six months until he kind of got back to baseline. And in September of last year, he went from chess expert to literally five months later, national master, which is a super, super fast climb. And so, I mean, it’s been a long journey, but he’s super inspiring. It’s hard to sweat the small things,” Kevin McConnell added.

Through it all, Griffin had a dream to become a national master and the determination to make it happen. Now, the 17-year-old is using his experience to pay it forward. Together, Griffin and his father have started a nonprofit organization that provides children and young adults with disabilities the opportunity to compete in chess against peers based on age, grade and chess rating.

In June, ChessAbilities is hosting its North American tournament in Denver.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Missing teen from Summers County found safe

UPDATE: Friday, April 15, 2022, 4:00 p.m. JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — According to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, Chloe Winkler has been found safe. The Department would like to thank the public for their help in locating Ms. Winkler. JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) – The Summers County Sheriffs Department is looking for a missing […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Golden, CO
Health
Golden, CO
Sports
City
Golden, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Health
WVNS

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Surgery#Brain Surgeries#Chess Title#Chess Game#Children S Hospital
WVNS

Multiple wrecks reported across I-77 during morning commute

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Multiple wrecks and injuries were reported across I-77 this morning due to the weather conditions, so staying cautious while driving is highly advised. Raleigh County Dispatch confirmed multiple accidents were reported on I-77 Southbound this morning, and that Turnpike State Police have been reporting to assist with them as they happen. […]
GHENT, WV
WVNS

Pipe issues at Greenbrier Dairy send milk flooding into nearby homes

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier Dairy is under contract with the city of Rainelle and the Greenbrier County Public Service District for a special dairy waste management system. However, when the system stopped working and the pipes filled up with whey, dairy waste started to seep through the ground and into nearby houses. Now, some […]
RAINELLE, WV
WVNS

One lane closed on portion of U.S. Route 60 in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A major road in Lewisburg is closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, until 2:30 p.m. According to West Virginia 511, U.S. Route 60 near McElhenny Road will be down to a single lane for road repairs. The closure will run from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
LEWISBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Manchin, Capito lead effort to make naloxone available over the counter

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, April 12, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito led a bipartisan, bicameral group of thirty lawmakers in urging seven major manufacturers of naloxone to apply for over-the-counter status for their naloxone products. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses, but it is only available with a prescription […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

Suspect caught after high-speed chase across Southern WV

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were led on a high-speed chase throughout Southern West Virginia yesterday morning, April 17, 2022. According to Sheriff J.L. Faris of the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit was a 45 minute endeavor. The suspect reportedly showed no concern for public safety, driving both at a reckless […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

New Chief of Police and Deputy Chief named for Beckley PD

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley named a new Chief of Police and New Chief Deputy. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the City of Beckley met for their town council meeting. According to former Lt. Dave Allard, during that meeting council approved the appointment of Captain Dean Bailey as the new Police Chief. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Princeton

UPDATE: APRIL 18, 2022, 3:25 PM: PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– 59News is learning more information about the officer-involved shooting in Princeton over Easter weekend. According to Princeton Police Department Chief Tim Gray, officers responded to the area of North Fifth Street about a white male causing a disturbance with an ATV. When officers arrived on scene […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Three Woodrow Wilson High Schools students sign to play sports on a collegiate level

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Three local Woodrow Wilson High Schools students signed to play for universities Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Hayden Johnson and Carson Eckley are two soccer players at Woodrow Wilson and Rachel Ring is a cheerleader with the Flying Eagles. Johnson signed to play soccer with Shephard University. “I got to practice with […]
SOCCER
WVNS

Lewisburg cleans up with “Make it shine” event

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– With the warmer weather upon us- it’s time to do some spring cleaning. West Virginia wants to draw in tourists to see the beauty that surrounds us, but that can be hard to do when litter lines the streets of our towns. That’s just one reason why the city of Lewisburg is […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Logan Co. woman pleads guilty to post office embezzlement

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Brittany Ellis, 31, of Blair, pleaded guilty Wednesday to misappropriation of postal funds. According to court documents and statements, Ellis was a former employee for the U.S. Postal Service at the Blair Post Office in Logan County. Ellis admitted she took about $4,486.45 in […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy