Ohio State closed out spring practice on Saturday by hosting its annual spring game inside The Horseshoe. It was an offense vs. defense format, with the offense winning 34-26. There were plenty of takeaways from Saturday’s game, though it was just a scrimmage. The wide receiver room and the running back position both appear to be loaded with talent. CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba appear to be in midseason form. The play at the tight end spot was a pleasant surprise.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO