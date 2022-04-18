ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

XLR8 Companies Announce the appointment of Mitchner Ferdinands as Chief Operating Officer

By Xelerate Logistics LLC
Titusville Herald
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On April 18, 2022, Xelerate Logistics LLC (“XLR8”) announced the appointment of Mitchner Ferdinands as the Chief Operating Officer. Mitchner Ferdinands, who has 20 years of experience in the Supply Chain industry, has extensively travelled in many countries to troubleshoot and find...

