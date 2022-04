(Moorhead, MN) -- The City of Moorhead is preparing to sell multiple items in their upcoming Spring Auction. The auction will list approximately 100 impounded or seized vehicles, along with bikes and other items, to be sold on April 30th beginning at 10 a.m. The public will have an opportunity to preview the items on April 29th at the impound lot located at 2206 15th Ave N. There will also be an online bidding option available as well.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO