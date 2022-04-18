ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Blood Assurance supports Ukraine with aid amid invasion

By Mike Christen, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 1 day ago
Tennessee’s nonprofit blood distribution center Blood Assurance has raised more than $17,000 to support Ukrainian aid organizations.

In response to the devastation that has taken place amid its invasion by Russian forces, Blood Assurance announced it would donate $10 for every individual who donated blood from April 1-8 to the BCA Foundation for Ukraine Support.

The organization shared last week that more than 1,700 blood donors have contributed to the effort in cooperation with the Blood Centers of America.

“We are very pleased with the community’s response to this initiative,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance, in a press release.

“These compassionate donors helped save countless lives, not only in our local hospitals, but in Eastern Europe as well. Thank you for being someone’s hero.”

Porch Talk: What do you think about the invasion of Ukraine?

Blood Assurance assures participants that BCA chose vetted charities that are providing vital aid to war victims in Ukraine and the millions of refugees seeking safe haven in neighboring countries.

The charities, Samaritan’s Purse and the Ukrainian Red Cross, are providing medical supplies, building a new field hospital and maintaining a clinic for patients in need.

Blood Assurance supports more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina.

In Maury County, Blood Assurance supports Columbia's Maury Regional Medical Group as well as other medical corners in Middle Tennessee.

It operates a donation center in Columbia located at 1412 Trotwood Ave., within the Neely’s Mill shopping center.

Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.

The organization’s fundraising effort for Ukraine is ongoing.

Donors can schedule their next appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777.

Blood Assurance said Walk-ins will be accepted at all donation centers and mobile blood drives.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Daily Herald

