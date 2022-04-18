ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Chute, WI

The Buzz: Advance Auto Parts opens in former Pier 1 building in Grand Chute

By Brad Star, Appleton Post-Crescent
 1 day ago
GRAND CHUTE - A national auto shop chain has added another location in the Fox Cities.

Advance Auto Parts opened a new shop at 4717 W. Michaels Dr. on April 14. It’s just off North Casaloma Drive in the building that formerly housed Pier 1 Imports, which closed in summer 2020.

The North Carolina-based auto parts store — which offers car parts and accessories such as batteries, motor oil, oil filters and spark plugs — already has locations at 1042 W. Wisconsin Ave. and 3121 E. Calumet St. in Appleton, as well as 1005 Winneconne Ave. in Neenah.

Advance Auto Parts didn’t have much of a presence on the west side of the Fox Cities until now, however. The former Pier 1 building was a perfect opportunity for the auto shop, according to district manager Darin Green.

“It’s a prime location,” Green said. “It’s in a great area with busy traffic, so that was really one of the biggest pieces. We wanted to be in that part of town.”

Green said April 14 was the location’s soft opening. A grand opening featuring a ribbon-cutting and several food vendors will be May 5.

Advance Auto Parts in Grand Chute is open 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit advanceautoparts.com.

Contact Brad Star at bstar@postcrescent.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byBradStar.

