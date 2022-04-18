ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Temperatures will be seasonal for DFW Monday and Tuesday, low humidity

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmiQ0_0fCM1wm000

What a terrific holiday weekend it was! Temperatures were below average, a few sprinkles fell just east of Dallas.

We're waking up to temperatures near 50ﾟthis morning. We also have a nice and cool north wind ushering in low humidity and cooler air. Temperatures will be seasonal today and tomorrow, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper seventies!

I am goning to keep an eye out  on an upper level disturbance that'll cruise across the area tomorrow evening, bringing a few showers and non severe thunderstorms with it. We might squeeze out out a tenth to a quarter of an inch of welcome rain, but not nearly enough to break this mini drought we're in. These clouds and showers will move east of us by Wednesday morning and then a return to a spring weather pattern begins.

Get ready for a lot of wind and warmth, with morning low clouds and afternoon sunshine Wednesday through the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach upper eighties!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XLWP_0fCM1wm000
Late week weather Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

I am going to keep and eye on the dryline, as it surges out of west Texas starting Thursday. Any isolated severe storms that form should stay west of Dallas and Fort Worth, but I will monitor just in case.

By late Sunday, a powerful storm system will approach north Texas, bringing a very good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms back to the area, as well as some welcome rain. This event is still almost a week away. I will continue to monitor and tweak the forecast as we get closer.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#North Wind#National Weather Service
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTSA

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Widespread severe weather is forecast for a large area of south-central Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of New Braunfels and Gonzales, though an area east of U.S. 281 and north of Pleasanton and Cuero have a high risk for severe storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MyArkLaMiss

A Confirmed Tornado Touches Down in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
VICKSBURG, MS
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy