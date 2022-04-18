Temperatures will be seasonal for DFW Monday and Tuesday, low humidity

What a terrific holiday weekend it was! Temperatures were below average, a few sprinkles fell just east of Dallas.

We're waking up to temperatures near 50ﾟthis morning. We also have a nice and cool north wind ushering in low humidity and cooler air. Temperatures will be seasonal today and tomorrow, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper seventies!

I am goning to keep an eye out on an upper level disturbance that'll cruise across the area tomorrow evening, bringing a few showers and non severe thunderstorms with it. We might squeeze out out a tenth to a quarter of an inch of welcome rain, but not nearly enough to break this mini drought we're in. These clouds and showers will move east of us by Wednesday morning and then a return to a spring weather pattern begins.

Get ready for a lot of wind and warmth, with morning low clouds and afternoon sunshine Wednesday through the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach upper eighties!

Late week weather Photo credit National Weather Service - Fort Worth

I am going to keep and eye on the dryline, as it surges out of west Texas starting Thursday. Any isolated severe storms that form should stay west of Dallas and Fort Worth, but I will monitor just in case.

By late Sunday, a powerful storm system will approach north Texas, bringing a very good chance of strong to severe thunderstorms back to the area, as well as some welcome rain. This event is still almost a week away. I will continue to monitor and tweak the forecast as we get closer.

