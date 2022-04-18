Teens arrested after brawl at the Parks Mall in Arlington

A number of teenagers are now charged with fighting at the Parks Mall in Arlington over the weekend.

According to police reports, the brawl among a large mob of teens broke out Saturday night but police are not saying why.

The police were called and restored order, taking a group of the fighters into custody.

During the melee, rumors spread about gunfire but investigators have confirmed that no shots were fired.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram