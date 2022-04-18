ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Teens arrested after brawl at the Parks Mall in Arlington

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rbc0A_0fCM1vtH00

A number of teenagers are now charged with fighting at the Parks Mall in Arlington over the weekend.

According to police reports, the brawl among a large mob of teens broke out Saturday night but police are not saying why.

The police were called and restored order, taking a group of the fighters into custody.

During the melee, rumors spread about gunfire but investigators have confirmed that no shots were fired.

