Panama City Beach, FL

Two new drug-detecting K-9s will soon join the Panama City Beach Police Department

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 1 day ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH — Beach police soon will have two new dual-purpose narcotic detection dogs to replace two longtime K-9s who are slated for retirement.

In a City Council meeting Thursday, officials approved spending $26,000 to purchase two K-9s for the Panama City Beach Police Department. The dogs will be bought from the Houston K-9 Academy in Houston, Texas.

"These two dogs will replace two of our K-9s who are getting ready to hit retirement," Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said at the meeting. "They did a little over 10 years of service to this community. ... They are a great tool. They really are, and we're lucky to have officers willing to take on that challenge."

K-9 purchase pitched:Panama City Beach City Council considers spending $26,000 for 2 police dogs

Arrests after spring break chaos:Two men responsible for promoting 'Panamaniac' event arrested

The city put out a request for bids for the K-9s in December, long before the "Panamaniac" event from March 25-27 that caused a spike in crime throughout the city.

That said, a video circulating on social media at the time showed how one officer with a K-9 was able to quickly disperse an unruly crowd of hundreds that was gathered along the beach.

During the "Panamaniac" weekend, PCBPD officers and others with the Panama City Police Department and Bay County Sheriff's Office arrested 161 people in just two days. The departments also seized 75 illegal guns.

Officials have noted that the new Belgian Malinois K-9s will be trained at the Dothan Police Department in Dothan, Alabama. Training was included in the bid from the Houston K-9 Academy.

During Thursday's meeting, Mayor Mark Sheldon mentioned that leaders also are looking into additional housing opportunities for the city's K-9s so officers won't be responsible for taking them home every night.

"It's something we're actively working on," Sheldon said. "It's something we've had many conversations on in the past month, so we hope to bring something back regarding that as we move forward."

Talamantez agreed this is an important step for his department.

"It does become problematic sometimes (for officers to always take the dogs home) because homeowner's insurance (can) come into play," he said. "That is an issue (that might make officers) not be inclined to be a K-9 handler, but anything we can do to sort of speed up the process would be great."

Comments / 1

