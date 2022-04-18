New tech in South Walton quickly locates 911 callers, allows for discrete contact over text

SANTA ROSA BEACH — New technology is helping South Walton emergency dispatchers more precisely pinpoint locations and communicate with people who can’t safely speak over the phone.

The South Walton Fire District Emergency Communications Center in Santa Rosa Beach announced the advancements and other renovations as a part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

The facility was completely remodeled in March for the first time since it’s construction in 2007, adding much-needed upgrades such as new computer consoles.

“They have a lot of amenities now that they did not have before that makes the job — as hard as it is — a lot easier,” SWFD Communications Director José Perez Jr. said.

With the upgrades came the addition of new technology that enhances the potential to save lives. Text to 911 became available in South Walton in March, along with a system called RapidSOS, which relays cellphone GPS coordinates to dispatchers.

The what3words app also is being used to pinpoint locations and make responses not only faster but more accurate. The technology is especially helpful for locating emergency calls at the beach and in state parks and forests.

“If somebody’s out on the beach and they don’t know what beach access they’re at or what condo they’re standing in front of, something like what3words and RapidSOS gives us a lot more detailed information, which will narrow it down for first responders and they can basically head right to where the incident is located,” Perez said.

Text to 911 and RapidSOS were first launched at the Walton County Emergency Operations Center, which is the primary public safety answering point (PSAP) in the county, meaning 911 calls are routed directly from the Walton County EOC.

That made it possible for the SWFD Emergency Communications Center, a secondary PSAP, to implement the technology, Perez said. Dispatchers in South Walton handle 911 calls south of the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Dispatchers previously relied on cellphone towers to help locate callers who were unsure of their exact location. However, triangulation via cellphone towers is not as precise because coordinates span within a few hundred meters, Perez said.

“Typically, if the caller doesn’t know where they are, what we do is we always create a call to the nearest landmark or nearest address so we don’t delay in help,” he said. “With RapidSOS, it narrows down the location and it can even tell us if you’re in a building, what story or how many feet off the ground you are.”

RapidSOS also allows responders to access Emergency Health Profiles, which can be created for free on the Emergency Health Profile Association's website, giving them more details about medical history, allergies and emergency contacts.

What3words is an additional tool that can be used to narrow down callers’ locations. The app gives people a unique combination of three words to relay to dispatchers. Each combination of words is assigned to a 10 by 10-square-foot location.

What3words was used by responders in Okaloosa County last year to locate overturned kayakers on the Shoal River and save the life of a woman suffering a medical episode on Okaloosa Island.

The new technology in South Walton goes beyond location accuracy. Text to 911 allows anyone who is unable to safely speak on the phone to communicate with dispatchers over text messages. Texts should include the caller’s address and type of emergency.

“The motto for text to 911 is call if you can, text if you can’t,” Perez said. “We never try to call the caller back. We avoid it at all circumstances because we don’t want to give away that they’re contacting us. It’s just like somebody being in a closet and whispering to 911.”

Other situations where text to 911 may be useful is if the caller is deaf, hard of hearing, has a speech disability or is having a medical emergency and can’t speak on the phone. Perez said he’s seen the technology successfully used in Okaloosa County.

“A young lady was in the back seat of a vehicle and the driver was intoxicated,” he said. “She had asked him to pull over and not to drive over and over again, and the person would not listen, so she texted 911.”

The woman provided her location and dispatchers tracked the vehicle as it was heading west on U.S. Highway 98 in Destin. Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies eventually caught up with the vehicle.

“They started off at Henderson Beach State Park and the Sheriff’s Office was able to pull them over around Emerald Grande, and the driver was none the wiser that the person in the back seat had contacted 911,” Perez said.

Perez said he foresees contacts with 911 increasing as more people become aware of the ability to communicate through text — just another tool to enhance safety in South Walton.

“The biggest thing is many people are not aware that this capability exists,” he said. “It’s not available nationwide. The PSAPs have to have the capability to do it. As it becomes more prevalent, I can definitely see it becoming more in use.”

The SWFD encourages residents to download the what3words app. It is free and available for iOS and Android.